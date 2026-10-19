Uganda to beat Zambia in Abuja.

Our AI model predicts Uganda to beat Zambia with a 95% win probability in the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C 2026, at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja. Uganda reached the final of the Africa Continental Cup 2026 in Rwanda. Zambia lost the final of the Malawi Tri-Nation T20I Series 2026 to Rwanda on 16 August 2026.

Six teams play each other once between 20 and 25 October 2026 at two grounds in Abuja: Uganda, Zambia, Nigeria, The Gambia, Lesotho and Mozambique. The top two go through to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final in 2027. With five games each, an opening win matters.

Can Robinson Obuya and Gerald Olipa carry Uganda again?

Uganda's batting carried them to the Africa Continental Cup final at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. Robinson Obuya made 118 not out from 70 balls against Rwanda on 17 September 2026, as Uganda posted 188 for 2. Rwanda finished on 116 for 9, and Uganda won by 72 runs.

Gerald Olipa hit 95 from 52 balls against Kenya on 18 September 2026, as Uganda reached 197 for 7. Riazat Ali Shah added 32 from 19 balls in the same game against Kenya (18 September 2026). Kenya were bowled out for 150 in 19 overs, and Uganda won by 47 runs.

Gerald Olipa also bowls. Gerald Olipa took 3 for 1 in 2.4 overs against Sierra Leone on 15 September 2026, as Sierra Leone were bowled out for 55 in 17.4 overs. Uganda reached 56 for 2 in seven overs and won by eight wickets, with 78 balls remaining.

Botswana were held to 119 for 8 in the 16 September 2026 game, with Joseph Baguma taking 3 for 20 in four overs. Uganda knocked off the runs in 15 overs and won by five wickets.

The final went against them. Kenya made 170 for 7 in the Africa Continental Cup final on 19 September 2026. Uganda were bowled out for 131 in 17.5 overs in reply (19 September 2026) and lost by 39 runs. Riazat Ali Shah made 53 from 33 balls in that chase against Kenya (19 September 2026).

Zambia's hopes rest on Ismail Kara and Robert Lungu

Zambia come from the Malawi Tri-Nation T20I Series at the TCA Oval in Blantyre. Ismail Kara made 55 from 26 balls against Rwanda on 12 August 2026, as Zambia posted 151 for 8. Robert Lungu then took 3 for 18 in four overs as Rwanda finished on 143 for 8, and Zambia won by eight runs.

Ismail Kara also took 2 for 17 in four overs in that 12 August 2026 game. Rwanda made 130 for 5 against Zambia on 15 August 2026. Ismail Kara made 54 from 41 balls against Rwanda in that game, and Zambia won it by four wickets with six balls to spare.

Zambia beat Malawi by 47 runs in the other game they played that day, 15 August 2026. Shadreck Malama made 49 from 34 balls as Zambia reached 180 for 9. Robert Lungu took 3 for 22 in four overs as Malawi finished on 133 for 9.

Zambia's batting failed in the final against Rwanda on 16 August 2026. Zambia were held to 92 for 9 in their 20 overs, and Rwanda won by five wickets with 27 balls remaining.

Key matchups: Obuya, Kara and the two attacks

Robinson Obuya vs Robert Lungu: Robinson Obuya made 118 not out against Rwanda (17 September 2026). Robert Lungu took 3 for 18 against the same Rwanda side on 12 August 2026. If Robert Lungu removes Robinson Obuya early, Zambia have a game.

Ismail Kara vs Joseph Baguma: Ismail Kara made 55 from 26 balls against Rwanda (12 August 2026). Joseph Baguma took 3 for 22 in four overs against Rwanda (17 September 2026). Zambia need Ismail Kara to score quickly against Joseph Baguma.

Shadreck Malama vs Enock Kasaija: Shadreck Malama made 49 from 34 balls against Malawi (15 August 2026). Enock Kasaija took 3 for 28 in four overs against Kenya (18 September 2026).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record This is the opening match of the 2026 Sub Regional Qualifier C, so Uganda and Zambia have not met in this event yet. Rwanda give the closest comparison. Uganda beat Rwanda by 72 runs at Gahanga on 17 September 2026. Zambia beat Rwanda by eight runs in Blantyre on 12 August 2026. Rwanda then beat Zambia by five wickets in the tri-series final on 16 August 2026.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja hosts Uganda v Zambia, the opening match of the qualifier, on Tuesday 20 October 2026. Pitch: Zambia played the West Africa Trophy at this ground in December 2025. Zambia made 140 for 8 and beat Rwanda by 24 runs on 11 December 2025. Nigeria bowled Zambia out for 126 and won by 26 runs on 12 December 2025. Zambia made 145 for 6 and beat Sierra Leone by 20 runs on 14 December 2025.

Zambia played the West Africa Trophy at this ground in December 2025. Zambia made 140 for 8 and beat Rwanda by 24 runs on 11 December 2025. Nigeria bowled Zambia out for 126 and won by 26 runs on 12 December 2025. Zambia made 145 for 6 and beat Sierra Leone by 20 runs on 14 December 2025. Weather: A day game in Abuja.

A day game in Abuja. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 69%. Uganda chose to bat after winning the toss against Rwanda (17 September 2026) and Kenya (18 September 2026), and chose to field against Botswana (16 September 2026). Zambia chose to bat after winning it against Rwanda (12 August 2026), Malawi (15 August 2026) and Rwanda in the final (16 August 2026), and chose to field against Rwanda (15 August 2026). Our full pre-toss call for this match is on the dedicated toss page.

Match Analysis: where Uganda can still slip

Uganda's route is their top order. Robinson Obuya, Gerald Olipa and Riazat Ali Shah made the big scores in Rwanda, while Joseph Baguma and Enock Kasaija took the wickets.

Zambia's route is their bowling, led by Robert Lungu and Ismail Kara. Their batting is the worry after the final in Blantyre.

The upset path is the one Kenya used in the Africa Continental Cup final: bat first and post a total. Zambia need a big score from Ismail Kara or Shadreck Malama to set one.

Uganda vs Zambia prediction: Uganda at 95%

We back Uganda at 94.7%. Their top order took them to the Africa Continental Cup final, while Zambia lost their own final to Rwanda by five wickets on 16 August 2026.

Both prices sit under our fair odds, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the angle: bat first at 69%. Uganda play Lesotho next, and Zambia play Nigeria, both on 21 October 2026.