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Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction (SL-W vs IRE-W)

T20 · 1st Match, Group A · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Karwan Cricket Ground
Toss 10:00 IST (expected)
Thu 12 Nov · Match 10:30 IST · 09:00 local
Toss in 23 h 14 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 57%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 57%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 499 of 767 right →
Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

Ground
Karwan Cricket Ground, Ajman
Start
Daytime start, 12 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Sri Lanka Women

1.351.301.351.40now1.381.31
  • Odds now1.35 · 70% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.31 · 72% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.38 · 69% to win
Paripesa Bet at 1.35

Ireland Women

3.212.803.003.203.403.60now3.413.02
  • Odds now3.21 · 30% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first3.02 · 31% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first3.41 · 28% to win
DafaBet Bet at 3.60

Best odds · match winner

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Today's cricket odds →
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How we made this Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction model.

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SL-W vs IRE-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the SL-W vs IRE-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 57%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in SL-W vs IRE-W?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 57%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the SL-W vs IRE-W toss?

The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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