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Uganda Women vs United States of America Women Toss Prediction (UGAW vs USAW)

T20 · 11th Match · Women's Victoria T20I Series, 2026 · Entebbe Cricket Oval

Toss 11:30 IST (expected) Thu 12 Nov · Match 12:00 IST · 09:30 local Toss in 8 h 49 min

Our toss call Bowl first 58% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 58%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this series This series 6 of 10 bowl

Uganda Women 3 of 4 bowl

United States of America Women 3 of 4 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this series, newest first. Tap for the dates. This series 6 of 10 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Bat All 10 tosses in this series In this series, 6 of the 10 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 11 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 10 decided games. United States of America Women bowled

Uganda Women bowled

Uganda Women bowled

United States of America Women bowled

United States of America Women batted

Namibia Women batted

Uganda Women batted

United States of America Women bowled

Rwanda Women batted

Uganda Women bowled Uganda Women 3 of 4 bowl Bowl Bowl Bat Bowl Uganda Women's 4 toss wins in this series In this series, Uganda Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. On 11 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

batted

bowled United States of America Women 3 of 4 bowl Bowl Bowl Bat Bowl United States of America Women's 4 toss wins in this series In this series, United States of America Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. On 11 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

batted

bowled Ground Entebbe Cricket Oval Start Daytime start, 12 November, 12:00 IST / 09:30 local Forecast 22°C · humidity 84% · overcast Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 12 November, 02:38 IST.

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Uganda Women Market odds, checked 02:40 IST After the toss, 11:30 IST 1.59 1.50 1.55 1.60 1.70 Wed 21:10 Thu now 1.65 1.53 Odds now 1.59 · 60% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.53 · 62% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.65 · 58% to win Bet at 1.59 → United States of America Women Market odds, checked 02:40 IST After the toss, 11:30 IST 2.36 2.20 2.30 2.40 2.50 2.60 Wed 21:10 Thu now 2.49 2.24 Odds now 2.36 · 40% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 2.24 · 42% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.49 · 38% to win Bet at 2.36 →

How we made this Uganda Women vs United States of America Women toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss predictions work.

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UGAW vs USAW toss prediction FAQ Who will win the UGAW vs USAW toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 58%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 11:30 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in UGAW vs USAW? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 58%. In this series, Uganda Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. In this series, United States of America Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. What time is the UGAW vs USAW toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 11:30 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 12:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.