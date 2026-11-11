Toss predictions
MS-W v BH-W Bowl first 60% 12/11 10:10 IST AFGU19 v INDU19 Bowl first 52% 12/11 10:30 IST UGAW v USAW Bowl first 58% 12/11 12:00 IST BIK v POA Bowl first 63% 12/11 12:15 IST MR-W v SS-W Bowl first 62% 12/11 13:40 IST KAY v LUL Bowl first 78% 12/11 16:45 IST KAG v SPR Bowl first 63% 13/11 12:15 IST

Uganda Women vs United States of America Women Toss Prediction (UGAW vs USAW)

T20 · 11th Match · Women's Victoria T20I Series, 2026 · Entebbe Cricket Oval
Toss 11:30 IST (expected)
Thu 12 Nov · Match 12:00 IST · 09:30 local
Toss in 8 h 49 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 58%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 58%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this series

  • This series6 of 10 bowl
  • Uganda Women3 of 4 bowl
  • United States of America Women3 of 4 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 503 of 775 right →
Uganda Women vs United States of America Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this series, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This series6 of 10 bowl All 10 tosses in this series

In this series, 6 of the 10 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 11 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 10 decided games.

  • 11 November 2026United States of America Women bowled
  • 11 November 2026Uganda Women bowled
  • 10 November 2026Uganda Women bowled
  • 10 November 2026United States of America Women bowled
  • 8 November 2026United States of America Women batted
  • 8 November 2026Namibia Women batted
  • 7 November 2026Uganda Women batted
  • 7 November 2026United States of America Women bowled
  • 6 November 2026Rwanda Women batted
  • 6 November 2026Uganda Women bowled
Uganda Women3 of 4 bowl Uganda Women's 4 toss wins in this series

In this series, Uganda Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. On 11 November 2026 they bowled.

  • 11 November 2026bowled
  • 10 November 2026bowled
  • 7 November 2026batted
  • 6 November 2026bowled
United States of America Women3 of 4 bowl United States of America Women's 4 toss wins in this series

In this series, United States of America Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. On 11 November 2026 they bowled.

  • 11 November 2026bowled
  • 10 November 2026bowled
  • 8 November 2026batted
  • 7 November 2026bowled
Ground
Entebbe Cricket Oval
Start
Daytime start, 12 November, 12:00 IST / 09:30 local
Forecast
22°C · humidity 84% · overcastWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 12 November, 02:38 IST.

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Uganda Women

1.591.501.551.601.70Wed 21:10Thunow1.651.53
  • Odds now1.59 · 60% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.53 · 62% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.65 · 58% to win
Megapari Bet at 1.59

United States of America Women

2.362.202.302.402.502.60Wed 21:10Thunow2.492.24
  • Odds now2.36 · 40% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first2.24 · 42% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first2.49 · 38% to win
1xBet Bet at 2.36

Best odds · match winner

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How we made this Uganda Women vs United States of America Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss predictions work.

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UGAW vs USAW toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the UGAW vs USAW toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 58%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 11:30 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in UGAW vs USAW?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 58%. In this series, Uganda Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. In this series, United States of America Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins.

What time is the UGAW vs USAW toss?

The toss is expected at 11:30 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 12:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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