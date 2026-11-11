Toss predictions
RDC v UBL Bowl first 78% 11/11 19:15 IST TTN v WRS Bowl first 60% 11/11 21:30 IST ARA v YL Bowl first 89% 11/11 21:30 IST MS-W v BH-W Bowl first 60% 12/11 10:10 IST AFGU19 v INDU19 Bowl first 52% 12/11 10:30 IST UGAW v USAW Bowl first 58% 12/11 12:00 IST BIK v POA Bowl first 63% 12/11 12:15 IST MR-W v SS-W Bowl first 62% 12/11 13:40 IST KAY v LUL Bowl first 78% 12/11 16:45 IST

Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers Toss Prediction (BIK vs POA)

T20 · 22nd Match · Nepal Premier League 2026 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Toss 11:45 IST (expected)
Thu 12 Nov · Match 12:15 IST · 12:30 local
Toss in 21 h 0 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 63%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 63%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament17 of 20 bowl
  • Pokhara Avengers2 of 3 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 499 of 769 right →
Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament17 of 20 bowl The latest 12 of the 20 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 17 of the 20 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 8 of the 20 decided games.

  • 10 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals batted
  • 9 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos bowled
  • 9 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
  • 7 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
  • 6 November 2026Pokhara Avengers bowled
  • 6 November 2026Karnali Yaks bowled
  • 5 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
  • 5 November 2026Janakpur Bolts bowled
  • 3 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
  • 3 November 2026Janakpur Bolts bowled
  • 2 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals bowled
  • 2 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
Pokhara Avengers2 of 3 bowl Pokhara Avengers' 3 toss wins in this tournament

In this tournament, Pokhara Avengers chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 9 November 2026 they batted.

  • 9 November 2026batted
  • 6 November 2026bowled
  • 1 November 2026bowled
Ground
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Start
Daytime start, 12 November, 12:15 IST / 12:30 local
Forecast
19°C · humidity 56% · partly cloudyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 11 November, 14:38 IST.

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Biratnagar Kings

1.761.651.751.801.85Wed 13:30now1.821.70
  • Odds now1.76 · 54% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.70 · 56% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.82 · 52% to win
1xBet Bet at 1.76

Pokhara Avengers

2.041.902.002.102.20Wed 13:30now2.121.96
  • Odds now2.04 · 46% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.96 · 48% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first2.12 · 44% to win
Megapari Bet at 2.04

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How we made this Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we make our toss calls.

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BIK vs POA toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the BIK vs POA toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 63%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 11:45 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in BIK vs POA?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 63%. In this tournament, Pokhara Avengers chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What time is the BIK vs POA toss?

The toss is expected at 11:45 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 12:15 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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