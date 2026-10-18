Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction (AFG vs ZIM)

Our toss call

Bat first 65%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 65%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

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Monday, 19 October 2026 · 17:00 IST · Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium · UAE Tri-Series

Why bat first here

Bowl first 35% Bat first 65%
  • Captains bat first here. 3 of 3 toss winners have batted at Sheikh Zayed Stadium since 2024 (100%).
  • Day-night game. Starts at 15:30 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come. The ground's record still favours batting first, and the call follows the record.
  • Forecast: 32°C · humidity 69% · clear skies.
  • Our call: bat first — 65%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

From our match preview

Our toss call for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe is bat first, at 65%.

Last 3 tosses at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2024-10-07IrelandBatIrelandNo
2024-10-04South AfricaBatSouth AfricaNo
2024-10-02South AfricaBatSouth AfricaNo

Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Start time and conditions at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Start: 11:30 UTC · 15:30 local time (afternoon match).

Forecast at the start: 32°C · humidity 69% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-18 09:08 UTC.

How we made this Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 18 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match preview.

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AFG vs ZIM toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the AFG vs ZIM toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in AFG vs ZIM?

We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match prediction.

How does the toss affect the AFG vs ZIM match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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