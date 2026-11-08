Toss predictions
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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction (MR-W vs SS-W)

Our toss call

Bowl first 62%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 62%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

Melbourne Renegades Women   2.35 WinWinSydney Sixers Women ★ Our pick 1.62 DafaBet
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Thursday, 12 November 2026 · 13:40 IST · Junction Oval, Melbourne · WBBL

Match context

Our toss call for Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women is bowl first (62%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Junction Oval in Melbourne, with an evening start. The match details below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 62% Bat first 38%
Ground
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Start
12 November, 13:40 IST / 19:10 local

How we made this Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss calls are graded.

Toss prediction page launched 8 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match preview.

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MR-W vs SS-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the MR-W vs SS-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.

What will the toss winner choose in MR-W vs SS-W?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Junction Oval, Melbourne. It is the toss call in our Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match prediction.

How does the toss affect the MR-W vs SS-W match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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