India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match 8 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: India U19 to win, at 66.3%.
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 78%.Toss preview ›
INDU19 vs PAKU19 Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
India U19
Expected captainLakshya Rajesh Raichandani
- Aaryavir Sehwag
- Anvay Dravid (wk)
- Arjun Rajput
- Ishan Sood
- Kavya Patel
- Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (c)
- Manal Chauhan
- Mohit Ulva
- Yashveer Goud
- VK Vineeth
- Yashbardhan Chauhan
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 7 Nov, 19:50 IST
Pakistan U19
Expected captainFarhan Yousaf
- Abdul Qadir
- Ahmed Hussain
- Ali Raza
- Hamza Zahoor (wk)
- Hasnain Abbas Dar
- Jahangir Bilal
- Mohammad Sayyam
- Farhan Yousaf (c)
- Niqab Shafiq
- Rizwanullah
- Usman Khan
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 7 Nov, 19:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: India U19 to win, at 66.3%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 78%. See our toss analysis for INDU19 vs PAKU19, locked in before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: India U19 beat Pakistan U19 by 58 runs in the sides' latest meeting, at the U19 World Cup in Bulawayo (1 February 2026).
- • Value: India U19's fair odds are 1.51, and Melbet had them at 1.49 at 17:49 IST (7 November).
We back India U19, at 66.3%.
India U19 beat Pakistan U19 by 58 runs at the U19 World Cup in Bulawayo (1 February 2026), the sides' latest meeting.
Pakistan U19 are the defending Asia Cup champions, after beating India U19 by 191 runs in the Dubai final (21 December 2025).
This 8th Match of Group A starts at 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC) on 8 November 2026 at Al Amerat in Oman.
Two famous surnames played for India U19 against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026). Aaryavir Sehwag is the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid is the son of former India captain Rahul Dravid.
Which team is stronger, India U19 or Pakistan U19?
India U19, on our numbers. They won the three youth ODIs against Australia U19 in Rajkot (18 September, 21 September, 23 September 2026), then beat Nepal U19 by 10 wickets in Oman (6 November 2026).
The top order is in form. Aaryavir Sehwag made 70 not out off 52 balls for India U19 against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).
Lakshya Raichandani, the captain, made 110 not out off 106 balls for India's under-19s against Australia U19 in Rajkot (23 September 2026).
Yashbardhan Chauhan made 122 off 100 balls for India's under-19s against Australia U19 in Rajkot (21 September 2026), in a total of 341 for 7.
Ishan Sood took 3 for 18 in 10 overs for India's under-19s against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).
The July series in Sri Lanka was the warning. Sri Lanka U19 beat India U19 by eight wickets in Hambantota (6 July 2026), despite 87 off 67 balls from Anvay Dravid for India's under-19s.
Pakistan U19 arrive in form too. They won three of their four youth ODIs in England in September 2026.
The batter to stop is Usman Khan, who made 139 not out off 120 balls for Pakistan U19 against United Arab Emirates U19 (6 November 2026).
Usman Khan also made 151 off 136 balls for Pakistan's under-19s against England U19 at Arundel (9 September 2026). Farhan Yousaf, the captain, made 115 off 133 balls for Pakistan's under-19s in that innings.
Abdul Qadir made 146 off 100 balls for Pakistan's under-19s against England U19 at Guildford (12 September 2026).
The bowling has been easier to score against. England U19 made 302 for 6 against Pakistan U19 at Wormsley (14 September 2026), and won by two runs.
Key matchups: Usman Khan against Ishan Sood, Aaryavir Sehwag against Ali Raza
Usman Khan against Ishan Sood. Usman Khan made 66 off 92 balls for Pakistan U19 against India U19 in Bulawayo (1 February 2026). In Dubai (30 November 2024), Usman Khan made 60 off 94 balls for Pakistan U19 against India U19.
Ishan Sood is the bowler India need against him.
Aaryavir Sehwag against Ali Raza. Ali Raza took 4 for 42 in 6.2 overs for Pakistan U19 against India U19 in the Dubai final (21 December 2025).
Ali Raza also took 3 for 36 in nine overs for Pakistan U19 against India U19 in Dubai (30 November 2024), so Aaryavir Sehwag's start matters for India's total.
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 head to head
India U19
2
Pakistan U19
2
Their four under-19 one-day meetings, 30 November 2024 to 1 February 2026
The sides are level at 2-2, and the side batting first won all four of these games.
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 pitch report: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat
A bowling pitch for the side batting first, with totals of 42, 88 and 128 in this tournament.
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup games at the ground, 5 to 7 November 2026
Malaysia U19 all out for 42 in 22.3 overs · Afghanistan U19 47 for 0 in 3 overs, won by 10 wickets.
United Arab Emirates U19 all out for 224 in 50 overs · Pakistan U19 225 for 1 in 37.3 overs, won by 9 wickets.
Nepal U19 all out for 128 in 42.3 overs · India U19 129 for 0 in 19.1 overs, won by 10 wickets.
Afghanistan U19 all out for 231 in 49 overs · Bangladesh U19 all out for 118 in 25.5 overs, a 113-run win for Afghanistan U19.
Clear and dry at the 9:00 am local start, about 29°C, with light wind of about 4 km/h. About 34°C by 1:00 pm, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 7 November, 17:49 IST.
India U19 and Pakistan U19 both won the toss and bowled at Al Amerat (6 November 2026), and both won.
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 prediction: we back India U19 at 66%
We back India U19, 66.3%, with the market at 64.6%.
The latest meeting is the reason. India U19 were all out for 252 in Bulawayo (1 February 2026). Pakistan U19 then fell for 194 in reply, and India U19 won by 58 runs.
Pakistan U19's answer is the final. They made 347 for 8 in Dubai (21 December 2025), after India U19 won the toss and bowled. India U19 were then all out for 156 in 26.2 overs.
Melbet had India U19 at 1.49 at 17:49 IST (7 November), under our fair 1.51, so the toss call is the sharper angle.
What decides India U19 vs Pakistan U19
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 78%, as India U19 did against Nepal U19 in Oman (6 November 2026).
- Batting first. The side batting first won all four meetings since November 2024, Pakistan U19's 347 for 8 in the final among them.
- The heat. The forecast is about 29°C at the start, then about 34°C by 1:00 pm local time, with no rain.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|India U19
|66.3%
|64.6%
|1.49
|1.51
|Pakistan U19
|33.7%
|35.4%
|2.72
|2.97
The prices were close to our numbers on India U19. Melbet had India U19 at 1.49 and Dafabet had Pakistan U19 at 2.72 at 17:49 IST (7 November).
Both prices sit under our fair odds, so the toss call is the angle to play here. Odds captured on 7 November 2026.
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 odds
8 Nov 2026 · 10:30 IST
Match winner: India U19 1.49 at 1xBet; Pakistan U19 2.72 at Dafabet; checked 20:40–20:42 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1INDU19
|2PAKU19
|Payout
|1 · India U19 1.46
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.72
|Payout95.0%
|1 · India U19 1.49
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.62
|Payout95.0%
|1 · India U19 1.49
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.62
|Payout95.0%
|1 · India U19 1.49
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.62
|Payout95.0%
|1 · India U19 1.49
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.62
|Payout95.0%
|1 · India U19 1.49
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.62
|Payout95.0%
|1 · India U19 1.49
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.61
|Payout95.0%
|Highest
|1 · India U191.49
|2 · Pakistan U192.72
|Payout–
1X2: India U19 1.49, Tie 50.00, Pakistan U19 2.62 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 20:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1INDU19
|XTie
|2PAKU19
|Payout
|1 · India U19 1.49
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.62
|Payout93.4%
|1 · India U19 1.49
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.62
|Payout93.4%
|1 · India U19 1.49
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.62
|Payout93.4%
|1 · India U19 1.49
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.62
|Payout93.4%
|1 · India U19 1.49
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.62
|Payout93.4%
|1 · India U19 1.49
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Pakistan U19 2.62
|Payout93.4%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win India U19 vs Pakistan U19 in the U19 Asia Cup?
India U19. Our AI model gives them a 66.3% chance against Pakistan U19 in Oman (8 November 2026). India U19 won the sides' latest meeting by 58 runs (1 February 2026), though Pakistan U19 beat them by 191 runs in the Dubai final (21 December 2025).
What is the toss prediction for India U19 vs Pakistan U19?
Field first, at 78%. India U19 won the toss and bowled against Nepal U19 at Al Amerat (6 November 2026). Pakistan U19 won the toss and bowled against United Arab Emirates U19 on the same day, and both sides won those games.
What are the odds for India U19 vs Pakistan U19?
Melbet had India U19 at 1.49 and Dafabet had Pakistan U19 at 2.72 at 17:49 IST (7 November). Our fair odds are 1.51 for India U19 and 2.97 for Pakistan U19, so both prices sit under our numbers for this ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup game.
Is Al Amerat a batting or bowling pitch?
A bowling pitch for the side batting first so far. Malaysia U19 were all out for 42 at the ground (7 November 2026), and Nepal U19 were all out for 128 there (6 November 2026). United Arab Emirates U19 made 224 there (6 November 2026), and Pakistan U19 made 225 for 1 in reply.
When did India U19 and Pakistan U19 last play each other in one-day cricket?
On 1 February 2026 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, in the U19 World Cup Super Six. India U19 were all out for 252 in 49.5 overs. Pakistan U19 were all out for 194 in 46.2 overs, and India U19 won by 58 runs.
What time does India U19 vs Pakistan U19 start?
At 10:30 am IST on 8 November 2026, which is 05:00 UTC and 9:00 am in Oman. Al Amerat Cricket Ground hosts this 8th Match of Group A in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026. The forecast is clear and dry, at about 29°C for the start.
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