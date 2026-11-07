We back India U19, at 66.3%.

India U19 beat Pakistan U19 by 58 runs at the U19 World Cup in Bulawayo (1 February 2026), the sides' latest meeting.

Pakistan U19 are the defending Asia Cup champions, after beating India U19 by 191 runs in the Dubai final (21 December 2025).

This 8th Match of Group A starts at 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC) on 8 November 2026 at Al Amerat in Oman.

Two famous surnames played for India U19 against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026). Aaryavir Sehwag is the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid is the son of former India captain Rahul Dravid.

Which team is stronger, India U19 or Pakistan U19?

India U19, on our numbers. They won the three youth ODIs against Australia U19 in Rajkot (18 September, 21 September, 23 September 2026), then beat Nepal U19 by 10 wickets in Oman (6 November 2026).

The top order is in form. Aaryavir Sehwag made 70 not out off 52 balls for India U19 against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).

Lakshya Raichandani, the captain, made 110 not out off 106 balls for India's under-19s against Australia U19 in Rajkot (23 September 2026).

Yashbardhan Chauhan made 122 off 100 balls for India's under-19s against Australia U19 in Rajkot (21 September 2026), in a total of 341 for 7.

Ishan Sood took 3 for 18 in 10 overs for India's under-19s against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).

The July series in Sri Lanka was the warning. Sri Lanka U19 beat India U19 by eight wickets in Hambantota (6 July 2026), despite 87 off 67 balls from Anvay Dravid for India's under-19s.

Pakistan U19 arrive in form too. They won three of their four youth ODIs in England in September 2026.

The batter to stop is Usman Khan, who made 139 not out off 120 balls for Pakistan U19 against United Arab Emirates U19 (6 November 2026).

Usman Khan also made 151 off 136 balls for Pakistan's under-19s against England U19 at Arundel (9 September 2026). Farhan Yousaf, the captain, made 115 off 133 balls for Pakistan's under-19s in that innings.

Abdul Qadir made 146 off 100 balls for Pakistan's under-19s against England U19 at Guildford (12 September 2026).

The bowling has been easier to score against. England U19 made 302 for 6 against Pakistan U19 at Wormsley (14 September 2026), and won by two runs.

Key matchups: Usman Khan against Ishan Sood, Aaryavir Sehwag against Ali Raza

Usman Khan against Ishan Sood. Usman Khan made 66 off 92 balls for Pakistan U19 against India U19 in Bulawayo (1 February 2026). In Dubai (30 November 2024), Usman Khan made 60 off 94 balls for Pakistan U19 against India U19.

Ishan Sood is the bowler India need against him.

Aaryavir Sehwag against Ali Raza. Ali Raza took 4 for 42 in 6.2 overs for Pakistan U19 against India U19 in the Dubai final (21 December 2025).

Ali Raza also took 3 for 36 in nine overs for Pakistan U19 against India U19 in Dubai (30 November 2024), so Aaryavir Sehwag's start matters for India's total.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 head to head India U19 2 Pakistan U19 2 Their four under-19 one-day meetings, 30 November 2024 to 1 February 2026 1 February 2026 · Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo (U19 World Cup) India U19 by 58 runs 21 December 2025 · ICC Academy, Dubai (Asia Cup final) Pakistan U19 by 191 runs 14 December 2025 · ICC Academy, Dubai (Asia Cup) India U19 by 90 runs 30 November 2024 · Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Asia Cup) Pakistan U19 by 43 runs The sides are level at 2-2, and the side batting first won all four of these games.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 pitch report: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat A bowling pitch for the side batting first, with totals of 42, 88 and 128 in this tournament. ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup games at the ground, 5 to 7 November 2026 7 November 2026 Malaysia U19 all out for 42 in 22.3 overs · Afghanistan U19 47 for 0 in 3 overs, won by 10 wickets. 6 November 2026 United Arab Emirates U19 all out for 224 in 50 overs · Pakistan U19 225 for 1 in 37.3 overs, won by 9 wickets. 6 November 2026 Nepal U19 all out for 128 in 42.3 overs · India U19 129 for 0 in 19.1 overs, won by 10 wickets. 5 November 2026 Afghanistan U19 all out for 231 in 49 overs · Bangladesh U19 all out for 118 in 25.5 overs, a 113-run win for Afghanistan U19. Weather Clear and dry at the 9:00 am local start, about 29°C, with light wind of about 4 km/h. About 34°C by 1:00 pm, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 7 November, 17:49 IST. India U19 and Pakistan U19 both won the toss and bowled at Al Amerat (6 November 2026), and both won.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 prediction: we back India U19 at 66%

We back India U19, 66.3%, with the market at 64.6%.

The latest meeting is the reason. India U19 were all out for 252 in Bulawayo (1 February 2026). Pakistan U19 then fell for 194 in reply, and India U19 won by 58 runs.

Pakistan U19's answer is the final. They made 347 for 8 in Dubai (21 December 2025), after India U19 won the toss and bowled. India U19 were then all out for 156 in 26.2 overs.

Melbet had India U19 at 1.49 at 17:49 IST (7 November), under our fair 1.51, so the toss call is the sharper angle.

What decides India U19 vs Pakistan U19

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 78%, as India U19 did against Nepal U19 in Oman (6 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 78%, as India U19 did against Nepal U19 in Oman (6 November 2026). Batting first. The side batting first won all four meetings since November 2024, Pakistan U19's 347 for 8 in the final among them.

The side batting first won all four meetings since November 2024, Pakistan U19's 347 for 8 in the final among them. The heat. The forecast is about 29°C at the start, then about 34°C by 1:00 pm local time, with no rain.