Toss predictions
PAKU19 v NPLU19 Bowl first 70% 10/11 10:30 IST HH-W v AS-W Bowl first 80% 10/11 13:40 IST JAB v SPR Bowl first 80% 10/11 16:30 IST YL v UT Bowl first 80% 10/11 19:15 IST UBL v EE Bowl first 86% 10/11 21:30 IST PS-W v ST-W Bowl first 70% 11/11 13:40 IST RDC v UBL Bowl first 78% 11/11 19:15 IST TTN v WRS Bowl first 60% 11/11 21:30 IST ARA v YL Bowl first 89% 11/11 21:30 IST MS-W v BH-W Bowl first 60% 12/11 10:10 IST MR-W v SS-W Bowl first 62% 12/11 13:40 IST

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction (PAK-W vs BAN-W)

Emerging Nations Trophy · Karwan Cricket Ground
Toss 14:15 IST (expected)
Thu 12 Nov · Match 14:45 IST
Our toss call
Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 492 of 756 right →
Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match prediction →

Best odds · match winner

Pakistan Women ★ Our pick 1.45 WinWinBangladesh Women   2.76 Melbet
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How we made this Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.

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PAK-W vs BAN-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the PAK-W vs BAN-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in PAK-W vs BAN-W?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the PAK-W vs BAN-W toss?

The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 14:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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