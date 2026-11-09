Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction (PAK-W vs BAN-W)
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field.
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
PAK-W vs BAN-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the PAK-W vs BAN-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in PAK-W vs BAN-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the PAK-W vs BAN-W toss?
The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 14:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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