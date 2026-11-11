Namibia Women vs Rwanda Women Toss Prediction (NAMW vs RWAW)
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 69%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this series
- This series6 of 10 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this series, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This series6 of 10 bowl All 10 tosses in this series
In this series, 6 of the 10 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 11 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 10 decided games.
- 11 November 2026United States of America Women bowled
- 11 November 2026Uganda Women bowled
- 10 November 2026Uganda Women bowled
- 10 November 2026United States of America Women bowled
- 8 November 2026United States of America Women batted
- 8 November 2026Namibia Women batted
- 7 November 2026Uganda Women batted
- 7 November 2026United States of America Women bowled
- 6 November 2026Rwanda Women batted
- 6 November 2026Uganda Women bowled
- Ground
- Entebbe Cricket Oval
- Start
- Daytime start, 12 November, 16:30 IST / 14:00 local
- Forecast
- 22°C · humidity 81% · overcast · rainWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 12 November, 02:38 IST.
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Namibia Women
- Odds now1.52 · 63% to win
- Wins toss, bats first1.55 · 61% to win
- Loses toss, bowls first1.49 · 64% to win
Rwanda Women
- Odds now2.54 · 37% to win
- Wins toss, bats first2.63 · 36% to win
- Loses toss, bowls first2.45 · 39% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Namibia Women vs Rwanda Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss calls are graded.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
NAMW vs RWAW toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NAMW vs RWAW toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bat first, at 69%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:00 IST on 12 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in NAMW vs RWAW?
We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 69%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the NAMW vs RWAW toss?
The toss is expected at 16:00 IST on 12 November, 30 minutes before the 16:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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