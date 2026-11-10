Toss predictions
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Namibia Women vs United States of America Women Toss Prediction (NAMW vs USAW)

T20 · 10th Match · Women's Victoria T20I Series, 2026 · Entebbe Cricket Oval
Toss 16:00 IST (expected)
Wed 11 Nov · Match 16:30 IST · 14:00 local
Toss in 13 h 54 min
Our toss call
Bat first 68%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 68%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this series

  • This series4 of 8 bowl
  • United States of America Women2 of 3 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 499 of 767 right →
Namibia Women vs United States of America Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this series, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This series4 of 8 bowl All 8 tosses in this series

In this series, 4 of the 8 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 2 of the 8 decided games.

  • 10 November 2026Uganda Women bowled
  • 10 November 2026United States of America Women bowled
  • 8 November 2026United States of America Women batted
  • 8 November 2026Namibia Women batted
  • 7 November 2026Uganda Women batted
  • 7 November 2026United States of America Women bowled
  • 6 November 2026Rwanda Women batted
  • 6 November 2026Uganda Women bowled
United States of America Women2 of 3 bowl United States of America Women's 3 toss wins in this series

In this series, United States of America Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 10 November 2026 they bowled.

  • 10 November 2026bowled
  • 8 November 2026batted
  • 7 November 2026bowled
Ground
Entebbe Cricket Oval
Start
Daytime start, 11 November, 16:30 IST / 14:00 local
Forecast
21°C · humidity 90% · overcast · rainWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 10 November, 23:39 IST.

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Namibia Women

1.451.401.451.50Wednow1.421.48
  • Odds now1.45 · 66% to win
  • Wins toss, bats first1.48 · 64% to win
  • Loses toss, bowls first1.42 · 67% to win
DafaBet Bet at 1.48

United States of America Women

2.762.602.702.802.90Wednow2.662.86
  • Odds now2.76 · 34% to win
  • Wins toss, bats first2.86 · 33% to win
  • Loses toss, bowls first2.66 · 36% to win
1xBet Bet at 2.76

Best odds · match winner

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How we made this Namibia Women vs United States of America Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction model.

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NAMW vs USAW toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the NAMW vs USAW toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bat first, at 68%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:00 IST on 11 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in NAMW vs USAW?

We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 68%. In this series, United States of America Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call.

What time is the NAMW vs USAW toss?

The toss is expected at 16:00 IST on 11 November, 30 minutes before the 16:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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