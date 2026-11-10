Namibia Women vs United States of America Women Toss Prediction (NAMW vs USAW)
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 68%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this series
- This series4 of 8 bowl
- United States of America Women2 of 3 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this series, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This series4 of 8 bowl All 8 tosses in this series
In this series, 4 of the 8 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 2 of the 8 decided games.
- 10 November 2026Uganda Women bowled
- 10 November 2026United States of America Women bowled
- 8 November 2026United States of America Women batted
- 8 November 2026Namibia Women batted
- 7 November 2026Uganda Women batted
- 7 November 2026United States of America Women bowled
- 6 November 2026Rwanda Women batted
- 6 November 2026Uganda Women bowled
United States of America Women2 of 3 bowl United States of America Women's 3 toss wins in this series
In this series, United States of America Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 10 November 2026 they bowled.
- 10 November 2026bowled
- 8 November 2026batted
- 7 November 2026bowled
- Ground
- Entebbe Cricket Oval
- Start
- Daytime start, 11 November, 16:30 IST / 14:00 local
- Forecast
- 21°C · humidity 90% · overcast · rainWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 10 November, 23:39 IST.
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Namibia Women
- Odds now1.45 · 66% to win
- Wins toss, bats first1.48 · 64% to win
- Loses toss, bowls first1.42 · 67% to win
United States of America Women
- Odds now2.76 · 34% to win
- Wins toss, bats first2.86 · 33% to win
- Loses toss, bowls first2.66 · 36% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Namibia Women vs United States of America Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction model.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
NAMW vs USAW toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NAMW vs USAW toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bat first, at 68%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:00 IST on 11 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in NAMW vs USAW?
We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 68%. In this series, United States of America Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call.
What time is the NAMW vs USAW toss?
The toss is expected at 16:00 IST on 11 November, 30 minutes before the 16:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Where to bet on today's matches
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