Boland vs Lions Toss Prediction (BOL vs LIO)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 57%.
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Match context
Our toss call for Boland vs Lions is bowl first (57%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Boland Park in Paarl, with a daytime start. The match details below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.
- Ground
- Boland Park, Paarl
- Start
- 11 November, 16:30 IST / 13:00 local
How we made this Boland vs Lions toss prediction
Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.
For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For how every toss call is made and graded, see how we make our toss calls.
Toss prediction page launched 8 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Boland vs Lions match preview.
Boland vs Lions match prediction →
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BOL vs LIO toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the BOL vs LIO toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to field first. The coin itself is a 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides), so the choice is what this page predicts.
What will the toss winner choose in BOL vs LIO?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Boland Park, Paarl. It is the toss call in our Boland vs Lions match prediction.
How does the toss affect the BOL vs LIO match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →