Dolphins are our pick at 53%.

Our AI model predicts a Dolphins win over North West Dragons in the CSA Pro20 Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, on Tuesday 13 October 2026, starting 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). The Dolphins beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi by seven wickets on 9 October. A day later, Garden Route Badgers beat North West Dragons in Potchefstroom.

Can North West Dragons recover from the Garden Route Badgers defeat?

North West Dragons opened their season at SuperSport Park, Centurion (25 September). Warriors made 128 for 6, and North West Dragons won by seven wickets in 15.3 overs, with Rubin Hermann unbeaten on 55 from 31 balls and Wihan Lubbe taking 3 for 9 in three overs.

Their best result came at the Wanderers on 2 October. Lions posted 205 for 5, and North West Dragons answered with 207 for 4 in 19.2 overs. Wihan Lubbe made 55 off 27 balls and Dian Forrester finished unbeaten on 51 from 28.

Both defeats came when the batting fell short. On 28 September at Buffalo Park, East London, Eastern Cape Iinyathi made 151 for 4 and North West Dragons fell 13 runs short on 138 for 9, despite Ludwich Schuld's 80 from 51 balls. Then, in Potchefstroom on 10 October, Wihan Lubbe's 77 from 57 balls carried them to 149 for 6, and the Garden Route side reached 150 for 4 off the final ball.

What the Dolphins have shown since the Lions defeat

The Dolphins began with a near miss at Kingsmead, Durban. Lions made 202 for 4 on 27 September, and the Dolphins finished eight runs short on 194 for 6, with Jason Smith making 66 off 44 balls.

On 30 September, back at Kingsmead, they made 239 for 5 against Northern Cape. Bryce Parsons hit 83 from 38 balls and Grant Roelofsen 72 from 33, and Northern Cape were bowled out for 135 in 16.4 overs, a 104-run win.

The bowlers took over at Polokwane on 4 October. Prenelan Subrayen took 5 for 11 in four overs, Limpopo were all out for 91, and the Dolphins won by seven wickets in 12.5 overs. In the 9 October game at Buffalo Park, Eastern Cape Iinyathi made 128 for 7 and the Dolphins chased it down in 15.2 overs, with Grant Roelofsen scoring 67 from 37 balls.

Key Matchups: Grant Roelofsen and the North West Dragons attack

Grant Roelofsen vs Wihan Lubbe: Grant Roelofsen made 72 from 33 balls against Northern Cape (30 September), then 67 from 37 against Eastern Cape Iinyathi (9 October). Wihan Lubbe took 3 for 9 in three overs against Warriors at Centurion on 25 September. He made 77 from 57 balls against Garden Route Badgers on 10 October.

Ludwich Schuld vs Prenelan Subrayen: Ludwich Schuld made 80 from 51 balls in the 28 September defeat at East London. Prenelan Subrayen took 5 for 11 in four overs against Limpopo on 4 October, when Limpopo were all out for 91.

Bryce Parsons vs Dian Forrester: Bryce Parsons made 83 from 38 balls against Northern Cape (30 September), and Dian Forrester made 51 not out from 28 balls in the 2 October chase against Lions at the Wanderers.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The Dolphins won the most recent T20 meeting between these sides by 31 runs, on 7 November 2025. North West won by 43 runs on 9 October 2024. The Dolphins also won by 19 runs on 7 April 2024 and by 30 runs on 19 October 2022, while the 17 March 2024 meeting produced no result.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The game is a night match, starting at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). Form: the Dolphins bowled Limpopo out for 91 at Polokwane (4 October), and North West Dragons ran down Lions' 205 for 5 at the Wanderers (2 October).

the Dolphins bowled Limpopo out for 91 at Polokwane (4 October), and North West Dragons ran down Lions' 205 for 5 at the Wanderers (2 October). Toss: Toss call: Field first — North West Dragons won the toss and chose to field on 25 September, 28 September and 2 October, before batting first in Potchefstroom on 10 October. The Dolphins won the toss against Northern Cape (30 September) and chose to bat. We put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 53%. Our toss prediction for North West Dragons vs Dolphins is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where this match will be won and lost

The Dolphins' bowling has done the job in their last two games. Limpopo were all out for 91 (4 October) and the Eastern Cape side made 128 for 7 (9 October), and both chases finished with more than four overs to spare.

North West Dragons have been at their best chasing. They reached 131 for 3 in 15.3 overs at Centurion (25 September) and 207 for 4 at the Wanderers (2 October), while they lost with 138 for 9 chasing at East London (28 September) and 149 for 6 batting first in Potchefstroom (10 October).

The common opponents make this look close. North West Dragons beat Lions, who beat the Dolphins, and the Dolphins beat the Eastern Cape side that beat North West Dragons. Recent form and recent meetings both lean towards the Dolphins.

North West Dragons vs Dolphins Prediction: Dolphins to edge a tight contest

Our AI model gives the Dolphins a 53% chance of winning at Senwes Park, with North West Dragons at 47%. Grant Roelofsen's runs and Prenelan Subrayen's 5 for 11 are the main reasons the Dolphins are slight favourites.

The market sees it almost the same way. The toss is the sharper angle: we expect the toss winner to field first.