Western Australia are our pick at 58%.

Our AI model predicts a Western Australia win over Queensland in the One-Day Cup 9th Match at the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, starting at 11:30 am IST on 13 October 2026 (06:00 UTC). The two states met at the same ground this week in the Sheffield Shield, and Western Australia won that four-day game by two wickets.

Can Western Australia's batting find its feet at the WACA?

Western Australia's season so far is a washout and a heavy defeat, both at home. Against South Australia (18 September 2026) they made 238 for 9 in 50 overs before rain ended the game with South Australia on 58 for 0.

Kieran Elliott made 53 not out off 71 balls against South Australia on 18 September 2026, the top score of the innings. Brody Couch added 39 off 48 balls in the same 18 September game.

In the 20 September 2026 game, Tasmania bowled Western Australia out for 115 in 30.2 overs and won by nine wickets with 202 balls to spare. The Sheffield Shield game that finished on 11 October 2026 went better for the batting. Queensland were bowled out for 68 in their second innings of that game. Western Australia made 201 for 8 to win that 8 to 11 October game by two wickets.

Can Queensland turn big totals into a first win of the season?

Queensland have passed 330 in each of their two games and lost both. They reached 335 for 7 against Victoria at Allan Border Field on 19 September 2026, and Victoria got home by three wickets with one ball left. Hugo Burdon made 73 off 70 balls against Victoria in that 19 September game.

Hugh Weibgen made 125 off 89 balls against New South Wales in the 22 September 2026 game. Jack Clayton (80 off 79 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (60 off 47 balls) also passed 50 in that 22 September game. New South Wales still overhauled Queensland's 358 with six balls to spare and won by four wickets (22 September 2026).

The bowling is Queensland's problem. Their attack, which includes Tom Straker, conceded 339 for 7 to Victoria (19 September) and 359 for 6 to New South Wales (22 September 2026).

Key Matchups: Hugh Weibgen against the WACA new ball

Hugh Weibgen vs Western Australia's new-ball bowlers: Hugh Weibgen made 125 off 89 balls against New South Wales on 22 September 2026. Removing him early is Western Australia's first job.

Kieran Elliott vs Queensland's attack: Kieran Elliott's 53 not out off 71 balls against South Australia (18 September 2026) held Western Australia's 238 for 9 together. Queensland's bowlers have struggled to stop big totals this season.

Jack Clayton and Marnus Labuschagne vs the middle overs: Jack Clayton made 80 off 79 balls and Marnus Labuschagne 60 off 47 balls in the 22 September game against New South Wales. Western Australia need wickets through the middle of the innings to keep Queensland well short of 330.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Queensland beat Western Australia by two wickets when the sides met in last season's One-Day Cup, at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on 21 September 2025. Western Australia made 321 for 9 in 50 overs, and Queensland reached 323 for 8 in 49.1 overs with five balls left. This week's Sheffield Shield match went the other way: Western Australia beat Queensland by two wickets at the WACA, in a game played from 8 to 11 October 2026.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. The 9th Match starts at 11:30 am IST on 13 October 2026 (06:00 UTC). Weather: The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Perth on 13 October 2026 is sunny, with a top temperature of 27°C.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Perth on 13 October 2026 is sunny, with a top temperature of 27°C. Ground: Western Australia's two games here this season ended in a no result against South Australia (18 September) and a nine-wicket defeat by Tasmania (20 September 2026).

Western Australia's two games here this season ended in a no result against South Australia (18 September) and a nine-wicket defeat by Tasmania (20 September 2026). Toss: Toss call: Field first — South Australia and Tasmania each chose to bowl after winning the toss at this ground this season, in the 18 and 20 September 2026 games. Our toss prediction for Western Australia vs Queensland is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where Western Australia vs Queensland will be won and lost

On this season's scores, Queensland bat deeper. Their two totals were 335 for 7 (19 September) and 358 (22 September 2026). Western Australia's were 238 for 9 (18 September) and 115 (20 September 2026).

Queensland's bowling decides whether those runs are enough. Victoria finished on 339 for 7 with one ball left (19 September), and New South Wales reached 359 for 6 with six balls left (22 September 2026), so both of Queensland's defeats came late.

Western Australia have home conditions and the Shield win over the same opponents this week. If their top order gives Kieran Elliott a platform, Western Australia can post a total that tests a Queensland attack that has conceded more than 330 twice.

Western Australia vs Queensland Prediction: Western Australia to Win at the WACA

Our AI model gives Western Australia a 58.4% chance of beating Queensland at the W.A.C.A. Ground, and the market agrees almost exactly at 58.2%.

At 1.65, Western Australia sit just below our fair odds of 1.71, and Queensland at 2.24 sit below our fair 2.40, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced. The toss is the angle: we expect the toss winner to field first.