Western Australia vs Queensland Match 9 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Western Australia predicted to win with 58% probability
Best odds · match winner
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Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We expect the toss winner to field.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Western Australia predicted to win with 58% probability
- • Western Australia beat Queensland by two wickets in the Sheffield Shield at the WACA, in a match played from 8 to 11 October 2026
- • Queensland made 335 for 7 against Victoria (19 September) and 358 against New South Wales (22 September 2026), and lost both games
- • Field first is our toss call, at 72%, with sunshine forecast in Perth
- • The match-winner market is efficiently priced at 1.65 and 2.24, so the toss call matters more
Western Australia are our pick at 58%.
Our AI model predicts a Western Australia win over Queensland in the One-Day Cup 9th Match at the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, starting at 11:30 am IST on 13 October 2026 (06:00 UTC). The two states met at the same ground this week in the Sheffield Shield, and Western Australia won that four-day game by two wickets.
Can Western Australia's batting find its feet at the WACA?
Western Australia's season so far is a washout and a heavy defeat, both at home. Against South Australia (18 September 2026) they made 238 for 9 in 50 overs before rain ended the game with South Australia on 58 for 0.
Kieran Elliott made 53 not out off 71 balls against South Australia on 18 September 2026, the top score of the innings. Brody Couch added 39 off 48 balls in the same 18 September game.
In the 20 September 2026 game, Tasmania bowled Western Australia out for 115 in 30.2 overs and won by nine wickets with 202 balls to spare. The Sheffield Shield game that finished on 11 October 2026 went better for the batting. Queensland were bowled out for 68 in their second innings of that game. Western Australia made 201 for 8 to win that 8 to 11 October game by two wickets.
Can Queensland turn big totals into a first win of the season?
Queensland have passed 330 in each of their two games and lost both. They reached 335 for 7 against Victoria at Allan Border Field on 19 September 2026, and Victoria got home by three wickets with one ball left. Hugo Burdon made 73 off 70 balls against Victoria in that 19 September game.
Hugh Weibgen made 125 off 89 balls against New South Wales in the 22 September 2026 game. Jack Clayton (80 off 79 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (60 off 47 balls) also passed 50 in that 22 September game. New South Wales still overhauled Queensland's 358 with six balls to spare and won by four wickets (22 September 2026).
The bowling is Queensland's problem. Their attack, which includes Tom Straker, conceded 339 for 7 to Victoria (19 September) and 359 for 6 to New South Wales (22 September 2026).
Key Matchups: Hugh Weibgen against the WACA new ball
Hugh Weibgen vs Western Australia's new-ball bowlers: Hugh Weibgen made 125 off 89 balls against New South Wales on 22 September 2026. Removing him early is Western Australia's first job.
Kieran Elliott vs Queensland's attack: Kieran Elliott's 53 not out off 71 balls against South Australia (18 September 2026) held Western Australia's 238 for 9 together. Queensland's bowlers have struggled to stop big totals this season.
Jack Clayton and Marnus Labuschagne vs the middle overs: Jack Clayton made 80 off 79 balls and Marnus Labuschagne 60 off 47 balls in the 22 September game against New South Wales. Western Australia need wickets through the middle of the innings to keep Queensland well short of 330.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
Queensland beat Western Australia by two wickets when the sides met in last season's One-Day Cup, at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on 21 September 2025. Western Australia made 321 for 9 in 50 overs, and Queensland reached 323 for 8 in 49.1 overs with five balls left.
This week's Sheffield Shield match went the other way: Western Australia beat Queensland by two wickets at the WACA, in a game played from 8 to 11 October 2026.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. The 9th Match starts at 11:30 am IST on 13 October 2026 (06:00 UTC).
- Weather: The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Perth on 13 October 2026 is sunny, with a top temperature of 27°C.
- Ground: Western Australia's two games here this season ended in a no result against South Australia (18 September) and a nine-wicket defeat by Tasmania (20 September 2026).
- Toss: Toss call: Field first — South Australia and Tasmania each chose to bowl after winning the toss at this ground this season, in the 18 and 20 September 2026 games. Our toss prediction for Western Australia vs Queensland is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.
Match Analysis: where Western Australia vs Queensland will be won and lost
On this season's scores, Queensland bat deeper. Their two totals were 335 for 7 (19 September) and 358 (22 September 2026). Western Australia's were 238 for 9 (18 September) and 115 (20 September 2026).
Queensland's bowling decides whether those runs are enough. Victoria finished on 339 for 7 with one ball left (19 September), and New South Wales reached 359 for 6 with six balls left (22 September 2026), so both of Queensland's defeats came late.
Western Australia have home conditions and the Shield win over the same opponents this week. If their top order gives Kieran Elliott a platform, Western Australia can post a total that tests a Queensland attack that has conceded more than 330 twice.
Western Australia vs Queensland Prediction: Western Australia to Win at the WACA
Our AI model gives Western Australia a 58.4% chance of beating Queensland at the W.A.C.A. Ground, and the market agrees almost exactly at 58.2%.
At 1.65, Western Australia sit just below our fair odds of 1.71, and Queensland at 2.24 sit below our fair 2.40, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced. The toss is the angle: we expect the toss winner to field first.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Western Australia
|58.4%
|58.2%
|1.65
|1.71
|Queensland
|41.6%
|41.8%
|2.24
|2.40
Fairly priced. Western Australia at 1.65 and Queensland at 2.24 sit just below our fair odds of 1.71 and 2.40, so the match-winner market has this about right. Our toss call is field first. Odds captured on 12 October 2026.
Our model and the market broadly agree. We have Western Australia at 58.4%, and the market has them at 58.2%.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Western Australia vs Queensland in the One-Day Cup?
Our AI model predicts Western Australia to beat Queensland, with a 58.4% win probability, in the One-Day Cup 9th Match at the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth on 13 October 2026. Western Australia beat Queensland by two wickets in a Sheffield Shield match at the same ground that finished on 11 October 2026.
What is the toss prediction for Western Australia vs Queensland?
Field first. For the 9th Match on 13 October 2026, starting at 11:30 am IST (06:00 UTC), we put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 72%. South Australia and Tasmania each chose to bowl after winning the toss at the WACA this season, in the 18 and 20 September 2026 games.
What are the odds for Western Australia vs Queensland?
Western Australia are priced at 1.65 and Queensland at 2.24 for the One-Day Cup match on 13 October 2026. Our fair odds are 1.71 and 2.40, so the Western Australia vs Queensland match-winner market is efficiently priced, and our toss call is field first.
How have Queensland played in the One-Day Cup this season?
Queensland lost to Victoria by three wickets at Allan Border Field after making 335 for 7 (19 September 2026), and lost to New South Wales by four wickets after making 358 (22 September 2026). Hugh Weibgen made 125 off 89 balls in that 22 September game.
What is the weather forecast for Western Australia vs Queensland in Perth?
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Perth on 13 October 2026 is sunny, with a top temperature of 27°C, for the Western Australia vs Queensland match at the W.A.C.A. Ground.
When did Western Australia and Queensland last meet in the One-Day Cup?
Queensland beat Western Australia by two wickets at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on 21 September 2025, reaching 323 for 8 in 49.1 overs in reply to Western Australia's 321 for 9.