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North West Dragons vs Dolphins Toss Prediction (NWD vs DOL)

Our toss call

Bowl first 53%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 53%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 305 of 503 right →

Best odds · match winner

North West Dragons   2.038 WinWinDolphins ★ Our pick 1.80 DafaBet
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Today's cricket odds →

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · Senwes Park, Potchefstroom · CSA Pro20

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 53% Bat first 47%
  • Captains have batted first here. 2 of 3 toss winners have batted at Senwes Park since 2017 (67%).(points to batting first)
  • North West - Eastvaal Renault Dragons like to bowl first. They have fielded in 3 of their last 4 tosses won (3 of 4 in all).(points to bowling first)
  • No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (44% humidity): conditions hold for both innings.(points neither way)
  • Forecast: 25°C · humidity 44% · clear skies.(points neither way)
  • Our call: bowl first — 53%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field first at Senwes Park on 13 October 2026, and we put that chance at 53%.

Last 2 tosses at Senwes Park

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2018-10-12ZimbabweBatSouth AfricaYes
2017-10-29BangladeshFieldSouth AfricaNo

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Senwes Park?

In 2 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 1 (50%).

Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).

Forecast at the start: 25°C · humidity 44% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-12 21:08 UTC.

How we made this North West Dragons vs Dolphins toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.

Toss prediction page launched 12 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our North West Dragons vs Dolphins match preview.

North West Dragons vs Dolphins match prediction →

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NWD vs DOL toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the NWD vs DOL toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in NWD vs DOL?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. It is the toss call in our North West Dragons vs Dolphins match prediction.

How does the toss affect the NWD vs DOL match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →