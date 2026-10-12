We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 53%.

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · Senwes Park, Potchefstroom · CSA Pro20

We expect the toss winner to field first at Senwes Park on 13 October 2026, and we put that chance at 53%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 53%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (44% humidity): conditions hold for both innings. (points neither way)

North West - Eastvaal Renault Dragons like to bowl first. They have fielded in 3 of their last 4 tosses won (3 of 4 in all). (points to bowling first)

Captains have batted first here. 2 of 3 toss winners have batted at Senwes Park since 2017 (67%). (points to batting first)

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How we made this North West Dragons vs Dolphins toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.

Toss prediction page launched 12 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our North West Dragons vs Dolphins match preview.