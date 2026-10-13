We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 77%.

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 · 06:45 IST · Selangor Turf Club · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A

We expect the toss winner to field first at Selangor Turf Club on 14 October 2026, and we put that chance at 77%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 77%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 5 of 7 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (71.4%). (points to bowling first)

Cloud cover. 91% cloud at the start helps the new ball. (points to bowling first)

No dew. Daytime start (09:15 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Both sides like to bowl first. Bahrain have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; Qatar have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 11 of 14 toss winners have fielded at Selangor Turf Club since 2024 (79%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Bahrain vs Qatar toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss tracking approach.

Toss prediction page launched 13 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Bahrain vs Qatar match preview.