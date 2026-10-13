Bahrain vs Qatar Toss Prediction (BHR vs QAT)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 77%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 11 of 14 toss winners have fielded at Selangor Turf Club since 2024 (79%).(points to bowling first)
- Both sides like to bowl first. Bahrain have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; Qatar have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
- No dew. Daytime start (09:15 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Cloud cover. 91% cloud at the start helps the new ball.(points to bowling first)
- Chasing wins here. 5 of 7 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (71.4%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 77%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field first at Selangor Turf Club on 14 October 2026, and we put that chance at 77%.
Last 7 tosses at Selangor Turf Club
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2024-08-27
|Kuwait
|Field
|Kuwait
|Yes
|2024-08-26
|Malaysia
|Field
|Hong Kong
|No
|2024-08-25
|Malaysia
|Field
|Kuwait
|No
|2024-08-24
|Kuwait
|Field
|Kuwait
|Yes
|2024-08-23
|Hong Kong
|Field
|Hong Kong
|Yes
|2024-08-22
|Malaysia
|Field
|Malaysia
|Yes
|2024-08-21
|Kuwait
|Field
|Kuwait
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Selangor Turf Club?
In 7 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 5 (71.4%).
Start: 01:15 UTC · 09:15 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 26°C · humidity 91% · overcast
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-13 00:08 UTC.
How we made this Bahrain vs Qatar toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss tracking approach.
Toss prediction page launched 13 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Bahrain vs Qatar match preview.
Bahrain vs Qatar match prediction →
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BHR vs QAT toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the BHR vs QAT toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in BHR vs QAT?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Selangor Turf Club. It is the toss call in our Bahrain vs Qatar match prediction.
How does the toss affect the BHR vs QAT match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →