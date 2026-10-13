Myanmar vs Mongolia Toss Prediction (MMR vs MGL)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 58%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 28 of 41 toss winners have fielded at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval since 2022 (68%).(points to bowling first)
- The sides differ. Myanmar have batted in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; Mongolia have fielded in 4 of their last 5 tosses won.(points neither way)
- No dew. Daytime start (09:15 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Cloud cover. 92% cloud at the start helps the new ball.(points to bowling first)
- Chasing wins here. 19 of 31 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (61.3%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 58%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field first.
Last 10 tosses at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-10-06
|Kuwait
|Field
|Kuwait
|Yes
|2026-10-05
|Thailand
|Field
|Bahrain
|No
|2024-09-09
|Kuwait
|Field
|No result
|—
|2024-09-09
|Malaysia
|Field
|Malaysia
|Yes
|2024-09-06
|Singapore
|Field
|Singapore
|Yes
|2024-09-05
|Singapore
|Field
|Singapore
|Yes
|2024-09-03
|Malaysia
|Bat
|Malaysia
|No
|2024-09-03
|Hong Kong
|Field
|Hong Kong
|Yes
|2024-09-02
|Mongolia
|Field
|Myanmar
|No
|2024-09-02
|Maldives
|Field
|Kuwait
|No
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval?
In 31 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 19 (61.3%).
Start: 01:15 UTC · 09:15 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 26°C · humidity 90% · overcast
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-13 00:08 UTC.
How we made this Myanmar vs Mongolia toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the data behind our toss calls.
Toss prediction page launched 13 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Myanmar vs Mongolia match preview.
Myanmar vs Mongolia match prediction →
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MMR vs MGL toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the MMR vs MGL toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in MMR vs MGL?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval. It is the toss call in our Myanmar vs Mongolia match prediction.
How does the toss affect the MMR vs MGL match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →