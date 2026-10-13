We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 58%.

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 · 06:45 IST · YSD-UKM Cricket Oval · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 58%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 19 of 31 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (61.3%). (points to bowling first)

Cloud cover. 92% cloud at the start helps the new ball. (points to bowling first)

No dew. Daytime start (09:15 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

The sides differ. Myanmar have batted in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; Mongolia have fielded in 4 of their last 5 tosses won. (points neither way)

Captains bowl first here. 28 of 41 toss winners have fielded at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval since 2022 (68%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Myanmar vs Mongolia toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the data behind our toss calls.

Toss prediction page launched 13 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Myanmar vs Mongolia match preview.