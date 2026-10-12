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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

Our toss call Bowl first 67% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 67%.

Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan, 2026 · 3rd T20I · Tuesday, 13 October 2026 · 13:00 UTC (18:00 local) · 18:30 IST · Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

What we know about this toss Bowl first 67% Bat first 33% Captains bowl first here. 38 of 54 toss winners have fielded at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium since 2020 (70%). (points to bowling first)

The sides differ. Pakistan have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won; Sri Lanka have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won. (points neither way)

Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (18:00 local). (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins about half the time here (26 of 50). (points neither way)

Our call: bowl first — 67%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first) Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

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Last 10 tosses at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Date Toss winner Chose Match winner Chased? 2025-11-29 Pakistan Field Pakistan Yes 2025-11-27 Pakistan Field Sri Lanka No 2025-11-25 Zimbabwe Bat Sri Lanka Yes 2025-11-23 Pakistan Bat Pakistan No 2025-11-22 Sri Lanka Bat Pakistan Yes 2025-11-20 Sri Lanka Field Zimbabwe No 2025-11-18 Pakistan Field Pakistan Yes 2025-10-28 Pakistan Field South Africa No 2025-05-19 Karachi Kings Field Islamabad United No 2025-05-18 Peshawar Zalmi Field Lahore Qalandars No Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

What each side tends to do Pakistan have chosen to field in 76 of the 154 tosses they won in our men's T20 data (last 11: 6 field). Sri Lanka have chosen to field in 66 of the 109 tosses they won in our men's T20 data (last 11: 7 field).

Does the toss matter at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium? In 50 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 26 (52%). Start: 13:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).

How this PAK vs SL toss prediction is made We do not predict who wins the coin — that is 50/50. We predict what the winner will choose. Our model learns from past T20 tosses, including the ground's toss record, both sides' toss records, this tournament's tosses, the start time and sunset, chase results and first-innings scores at the ground, whether rain hit the last game there, team strength, home advantage and knockout stakes. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. Every call is graded against the real toss decision and shown on our public toss record. Full method, dew and captaincy context: our toss prediction approach.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match prediction →

PAK vs SL toss prediction FAQ What is the PAK vs SL toss prediction? Bowl first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 67%. We predict the decision, not the coin: whoever wins the toss, this is what we expect them to do. Does winning the toss matter at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium? In 50 decided men's T20 matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in our data, the side batting second won 26 (52%). The toss sets which side gets that choice; it does not decide the match. How is this toss prediction made? Our model learns from past T20 tosses, including the ground's toss record, both sides' toss records, this tournament's tosses, the start time and sunset, chase results and first-innings scores at the ground, whether rain hit the last game there, team strength, home advantage and knockout stakes. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result is added after the toss and stays on this page. What happened at the toss? The toss has not happened yet. When it has, the result is recorded here against the call above.

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More toss predictions today →·This call is graded in our public toss record →·Every toss result today: who won the toss today →

Last updated: 2026-10-12. Published 2026-10-12.