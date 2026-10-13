Thursday, 15 October 2026 · 11:30 IST · Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) · League 2

We still expect the toss winner to field first, though it is a decision that could go either way.

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How we made this Oman vs Canada toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we read captain decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 13 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Oman vs Canada match preview.