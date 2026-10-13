Toss predictions
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Oman vs Canada Toss Prediction (OMN vs CAN)

Our toss call

Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 314 of 517 right →

Best odds · match winner

Oman ★ Our pick 1.764 WinWinCanada   2.067 WinWin
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Today's cricket odds →

Thursday, 15 October 2026 · 11:30 IST · Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) · League 2

From our match preview

We still expect the toss winner to field first, though it is a decision that could go either way.

How we made this Oman vs Canada toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we read captain decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 13 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Oman vs Canada match preview.

Oman vs Canada match prediction →

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OMN vs CAN toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the OMN vs CAN toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in OMN vs CAN?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). It is the toss call in our Oman vs Canada match prediction.

How does the toss affect the OMN vs CAN match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →