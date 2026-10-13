Wednesday, 14 October 2026 · 11:30 IST · YSD-UKM Cricket Oval · T20 WC Asia Qualifier B

We expect the toss winner to bat first when Maldives play Saudi Arabia at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, and we make it 70%.

18+ only. We may earn a commission if you sign up.

How we made this Maldives vs Saudi Arabia toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.

Toss prediction page launched 13 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Maldives vs Saudi Arabia match preview.