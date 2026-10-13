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Bhutan vs Thailand Toss Prediction (BTN vs THAI)

Our toss call

Bat first 60%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 308 of 506 right →

Best odds · match winner

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Wednesday, 14 October 2026 · 11:30 IST · Selangor Turf Club · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 40% Bat first 60%
  • Captains bowl first here. 11 of 14 toss winners have fielded at Selangor Turf Club since 2024 (79%).(points to bowling first)
  • The sides differ. Bhutan have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won; Thailand have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won.(points neither way)
  • No dew. Daytime start (14:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.9 mm forecast in the first hour).(points to bowling first)
  • Chasing wins here. 5 of 7 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (71.4%).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bat first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bat first at Selangor Turf Club on 14 October 2026, and we put that chance at 60%.

Last 7 tosses at Selangor Turf Club

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2024-08-27KuwaitFieldKuwaitYes
2024-08-26MalaysiaFieldHong KongNo
2024-08-25MalaysiaFieldKuwaitNo
2024-08-24KuwaitFieldKuwaitYes
2024-08-23Hong KongFieldHong KongYes
2024-08-22MalaysiaFieldMalaysiaYes
2024-08-21KuwaitFieldKuwaitYes

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Selangor Turf Club?

In 7 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 5 (71.4%).

Start: 06:00 UTC · 14:00 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 32°C · humidity 62% · partly cloudy · showers

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-13 03:08 UTC.

How we made this Bhutan vs Thailand toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.

Toss prediction page launched 13 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Bhutan vs Thailand match preview.

Bhutan vs Thailand match prediction →

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BTN vs THAI toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the BTN vs THAI toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in BTN vs THAI?

We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Selangor Turf Club. It is the toss call in our Bhutan vs Thailand match prediction.

How does the toss affect the BTN vs THAI match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →