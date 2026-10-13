We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60%.

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 · 11:30 IST · Selangor Turf Club · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A

We expect the toss winner to bat first at Selangor Turf Club on 14 October 2026, and we put that chance at 60%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bat first — 60%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

Chasing wins here. 5 of 7 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (71.4%). (points to bowling first)

Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.9 mm forecast in the first hour). (points to bowling first)

No dew. Daytime start (14:00 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

The sides differ. Bhutan have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won; Thailand have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won. (points neither way)

Captains bowl first here. 11 of 14 toss winners have fielded at Selangor Turf Club since 2024 (79%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Bhutan vs Thailand toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.

Toss prediction page launched 13 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Bhutan vs Thailand match preview.