We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%.

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 · 13:30 IST · Bankstown Oval, Sydney · Spring Challenge

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 71%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Dew is coming. Evening start (19:00 local) with 67% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings. (points to bowling first)

Both sides like to bowl first. Adelaide Strikers Women have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won; Hobart Hurricanes Women have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Captains have bowled first here. 2 of 2 toss winners have fielded at Bankstown Oval in 2019 (100%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how the toss call is built.

Toss prediction page launched 14 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match preview.