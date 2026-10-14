Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction (AS-W vs HH-W)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains have bowled first here. 2 of 2 toss winners have fielded at Bankstown Oval in 2019 (100%).(points to bowling first)
- Both sides like to bowl first. Adelaide Strikers Women have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won; Hobart Hurricanes Women have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
- Dew is coming. Evening start (19:00 local) with 67% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings.(points to bowling first)
- Forecast: 15°C · humidity 67% · clear skies · windy.(points neither way)
- Our call: bowl first — 71%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field first.
Last 2 tosses at Bankstown Oval
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2019-10-27
|Sydney Thunder
|Field
|Sydney Thunder
|Yes
|2019-01-06
|Melbourne Stars
|Field
|Sydney Thunder
|No
Women's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Bankstown Oval?
In 2 decided women's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 1 (50%).
Start: 08:00 UTC · 19:00 local time (evening match).
Forecast at the start: 15°C · humidity 67% · clear skies · windy
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-14 03:08 UTC.
How we made this Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how the toss call is built.
Toss prediction page launched 14 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match preview.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match prediction →
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AS-W vs HH-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the AS-W vs HH-W toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in AS-W vs HH-W?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Bankstown Oval, Sydney. It is the toss call in our Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match prediction.
How does the toss affect the AS-W vs HH-W match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →