We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 72%.

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 · 11:30 IST · Bayuemas Oval · T20 WC Asia Qualifier B

We expect the toss winner to bat first when Hong Kong play Singapore at Bayuemas Oval, and we make it 72%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bat first — 72%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

Chasing wins about half the time here (37 of 74). (points neither way)

Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (1.6 mm forecast in the first hour). (points to bowling first)

No dew. Daytime start (14:00 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Both sides like to bowl first. Hong Kong, China have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; Singapore have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 45 of 86 toss winners have fielded at Bayuemas Oval since 2023 (52%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Hong Kong vs Singapore toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.

Toss prediction page launched 13 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Hong Kong vs Singapore match preview.