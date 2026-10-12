Toss predictions
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Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction (AUS-W vs BAN-W)

Our toss call

Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 305 of 503 right →

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 · 09:20 IST · Allan Border Field, Brisbane · AUS-W vs BAN-W

From our match preview

The toss is the angle: we expect the toss winner to field first.

How we made this Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss tracking approach.

Toss prediction page launched 12 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women match preview.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women match prediction →

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AUS-W vs BAN-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the AUS-W vs BAN-W toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in AUS-W vs BAN-W?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. It is the toss call in our Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women match prediction.

How does the toss affect the AUS-W vs BAN-W match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →