Knights vs Eastern Storm Toss Prediction (KNG vs ESTORM)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 55%.
Best odds · match winner
|KNG
|ESTORM
|DafaBet
|1.62
|2.30
|200% up to ₹20,000
What we know about this toss
- Captains bat first here. 4 of 6 toss winners have batted at Mangaung Oval since 2009 (67%).(points to batting first)
- No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (57% humidity): conditions hold for both innings.(points neither way)
- Forecast: 20°C · humidity 57% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Our call: bowl first — 55%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field first at Mangaung Oval on 14 October 2026, and we put that chance at 55%.
Last 4 tosses at Mangaung Oval
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2017-10-26
|South Africa
|Bat
|South Africa
|No
|2010-10-08
|Zimbabwe
|Bat
|South Africa
|Yes
|2009-05-17
|Delhi Daredevils
|Bat
|Delhi Daredevils
|No
|2009-05-15
|Kings XI Punjab
|Field
|Kings XI Punjab
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Mangaung Oval?
In 4 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 2 (50%).
Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).
Forecast at the start: 20°C · humidity 57% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-13 18:08 UTC.
How we made this Knights vs Eastern Storm toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.
Toss prediction page launched 13 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Knights vs Eastern Storm match preview.
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KNG vs ESTORM toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the KNG vs ESTORM toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in KNG vs ESTORM?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. It is the toss call in our Knights vs Eastern Storm match prediction.
How does the toss affect the KNG vs ESTORM match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →