We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 55%.

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein · CSA Pro20

We expect the toss winner to field first at Mangaung Oval on 14 October 2026, and we put that chance at 55%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 55%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (57% humidity): conditions hold for both innings. (points neither way)

Captains bat first here. 4 of 6 toss winners have batted at Mangaung Oval since 2009 (67%). (points to batting first)

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How we made this Knights vs Eastern Storm toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 13 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Knights vs Eastern Storm match preview.