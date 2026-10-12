Toss predictions
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India vs West Indies Toss Prediction (IND vs WI)

Our toss call

Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 305 of 503 right →

Best odds · match winner

India ★ Our pick 1.292 WinWinWest Indies   3.75 DafaBet
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Wednesday, 14 October 2026 · 19:00 IST · Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium · T20I

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field first in Hyderabad on 14 October 2026, and we put that chance at 78%.

How we made this India vs West Indies toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we score venue toss patterns.

Toss prediction page launched 12 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India vs West Indies match preview.

India vs West Indies match prediction →

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IND vs WI toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the IND vs WI toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in IND vs WI?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. It is the toss call in our India vs West Indies match prediction.

How does the toss affect the IND vs WI match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →