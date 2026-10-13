Myanmar are our pick at 83%.

Our AI model predicts a Myanmar win over Mongolia in the 19th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A, at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, on Wednesday 14 October 2026, starting 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC). Neither side has won a game in this qualifier. When they met at this ground on 2 September 2024, Myanmar won by 71 runs.

Why Myanmar's batting is the worry behind an 83% call

Myanmar's qualifier opened with a defeat by Bhutan. Bhutan made 119 for 8 against them on 5 October, and Myanmar replied with 92 for 9, a 27-run defeat in which Paing Danu took 3 for 23 in four overs and top-scored with 16.

The batting has fallen away since. Bahrain held Myanmar to 70 for 9 in the 8 October game and won by eight wickets in 11.2 overs. Qatar then bowled them to 55 for 9 in the 9 October game and won by nine wickets in 7 overs.

Then came two all-out totals. Kuwait bowled Myanmar out for 34 in 15.3 overs on 11 October and won by nine wickets in 4 overs. At this ground a day later, on 12 October, Thailand dismissed them for 52 in 16 overs and won by nine wickets in 9.5 overs.

Can Mongolia's top order give their bowlers something to defend?

Mongolia's qualifier began with a 10-wicket defeat by Kuwait. In that 6 October game they were all out for 42 in 14.5 overs, Gandemberel Ganbold top-scoring with 21 off 32 balls, and Kuwait needed only 3.3 overs to win.

Bhutan beat them by 136 runs at this ground in the 8 October game after making 203 for 5. Mongolia replied with 67 all out in 15 overs.

Thailand's 183-run win followed in the 9 October game, Mongolia all out for 13 in 11.3 overs in reply to 196 for 2. Bahrain bowled them out for 17 in 12.4 overs in the 11 October game and won by eight wickets. Against Bahrain on 11 October, Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan took 2 for 13 in one over.

Their most recent game, against Qatar on 12 October, ended with no result because of rain after Qatar had made 211 for 3 in 16.1 overs.

Key Matchups: Paing Danu and the Mongolia top order

Paing Danu vs Gandemberel Ganbold: Paing Danu took 3 for 23 in four overs against Bhutan on 5 October 2026. Gandemberel Ganbold made 21 off 32 balls against Kuwait on 6 October 2026, Mongolia's top score that day, so his runs matter if Mongolia are to post a total their bowlers can defend.

Pyae Phyo Wai vs Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan: Pyae Phyo Wai made 39 off 41 balls against Mongolia on 2 September 2024, and 23 off 41 balls against Bahrain on 8 October 2026, Myanmar's top score in that game. Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan took 2 for 32 in four overs against Bhutan on 8 October 2026, and an early wicket from him would test a Myanmar order that was bowled out against Kuwait (11 October) and Thailand (12 October).

Kaung Htet Kyaw vs Sodbileg Gantulga: Kaung Htet Kyaw took 2 for 14 in four overs against Bhutan on 5 October 2026. Sodbileg Gantulga made 23 off 19 balls and took 2 for 21 in three overs against Bhutan on 8 October 2026.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Myanmar and Mongolia met in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A on 2 September 2024 at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, the ground for this game. Mongolia won the toss and chose to bowl, and Myanmar made 132 for 6, with Pyae Phyo Wai scoring 39 off 41 balls. Mongolia finished on 61 for 9 in their 20 overs, and Myanmar won by 71 runs. Khin Aye took 2 for 5 in two overs for Myanmar against Mongolia on 2 September 2024.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi is familiar to both sides: Thailand beat Myanmar here on 12 October and Bhutan beat Mongolia here on 8 October. Weather: rain ended Mongolia's game against Qatar on 12 October 2026 with no result.

rain ended Mongolia's game against Qatar on 12 October 2026 with no result. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Thailand won the toss and chose to bowl against Myanmar here (12 October), Mongolia chose to bowl after winning it against Qatar (12 October) and against Myanmar (2 September 2024), and Myanmar batted after winning it against Qatar (9 October). We put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 58%. We have published our pre-toss call for MMR vs MGL on the toss prediction page.

Match Analysis: where this match will be won and lost

The results against shared opponents point to Myanmar. Bhutan beat Myanmar by 27 runs (5 October) but Mongolia by 136 runs (8 October). Thailand beat Myanmar by nine wickets (12 October) and Mongolia by 183 runs (9 October).

Bahrain beat both sides by eight wickets, yet the totals differ: Myanmar made 70 for 9 against Bahrain on 8 October, while Mongolia were all out for 17 against Bahrain on 11 October.

The first innings should decide it. Myanmar were bowled out for 34 by Kuwait (11 October) and for 52 by Thailand (12 October), so early wickets would bring a modest target within reach of a Mongolia side that made 67 against Bhutan on 8 October.

Myanmar vs Mongolia Prediction: Myanmar to record their first win of the qualifier

Our model gives Myanmar an 83.0% chance (83%) and Mongolia 17.0%. Myanmar's 71-run win over Mongolia at this ground on 2 September 2024 makes them clear favourites, as do the margins against Bhutan: 27 runs for Myanmar (5 October), 136 runs for Mongolia (8 October). The toss call is where we would look: we expect the toss winner to field first.